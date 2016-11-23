FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain could impact the start of your Thanksgiving travel. We're tracking what you need to know on 12 now

It is Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Widespread rain this morning across the Heartland could impact your commute, or the beginning of your Thanksgiving holiday road trip. The rain should taper off to scattered showers this afternoon, so the roads will likely be wet all day. Brian is tracking travel forecasts for all the major highways out of the Heartland this morning, so you can see what to expect if you are heading out today. FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving looks dry, cloudy and cool.

Making Headlines:

Fatal crash: A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 60 near the Highway 67 interchange around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. We'll take you there live on the Breakfast Show.

Under investigation: A driver died in a fiery crash in Johnson County, Illinois late Tuesday night. Illinois State Police say the driver ran off the road, rolled over multiple times before the car caught on fire.

Saying goodbye: A fallen southern Illinois soldier will be laid to rest today. Pfc. Tyler Iubelt, a Tamaroa native, was killed in action in Afghanistan. A funeral will be held this morning staring at 10:30 at the First Baptist Church in DuQuoin.

Major delays: A power outage at Louisville International Airport is causing delays on the day before Thanksgiving, traditionally the busiest travel day of the year. An airport spokeswoman said a problem with some electrical work overnight caused an outage, which kept the security checkpoint from opening on time this morning.

