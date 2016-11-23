Cambria man suffered serious injuries in rollover crash, cited for DUI

A Cambria, Illinois man suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Williamson County Tuesday evening.

According to Illinois State Police, 53-year-old Randy Jarvis was traveling on Sycamore Rd. in rural Williamson County around 8:20 p.m. when he crashed his SUV.

ISP says when troopers got on scene they found two people trapped in a car.

Firefighters with the Carterville Fire Department pulled Jarvis and another person from the car.

Both Jarvis and his passenger were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers cited Jarvis for driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving on a revoked license, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage.

