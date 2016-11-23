Identity released of pedestrian hit and killed by semi in Butler County

A deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash is under investigation in Butler County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 60 near the Highway 67 interchange around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash report shows that Jacob Wilkerson, 29, of Bertrand was walking in the roadway when he was hit.

Wilkerson died at the scene.

The highway patrol said westbound Highway 60 was shut down for a while and traffic was diverted onto Highway T.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

