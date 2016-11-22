ISP investigating deadly crash in Johnson Co., IL

The Illinois State Police District 22 is investigating a deadly car crash on that occurred on Creal Springs Road at Parker City Rd. in Johnson County, Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation suggests that a 2001 Ford Explorer ran off the road, rolled over multiple times before catching fire.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time pending family notification.

Authorities say the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

