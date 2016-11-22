Angus to miss the rest of the season for Redhawks

According to Southeast Missouri State Athletics, senior forward and captain Joel Angus III will have season-ending hip surgery.

Angus will seek a medical redshirt for next season.

Angus was one of two Redhawks players to start all 29 games a year ago and was the 2nd leading scorer at over 10 points a game.

