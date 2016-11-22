Corps of Engineers moving forward with 30-year-old flood plan in Ste. Genevieve

Folks in St. Genevieve have a chance to sound off on a stalled plan to keep the town above water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking public comment on until December 16 on a project that has been in the works since 1984.

The Corps’ plan suggests some homeowners along North and South Gabouri Creeks in Ste. Genevieve modify their homes to fit what's called Wet Floodproofing.

Corps officials call it somewhat unconventional as it would change the homes' basements to allow water in and drain naturally.

They explained it would largely consist of moving items, including water heaters and furnances out of the home’s basement, breaking up the basement flooring and replacing it with pea gravel and sand.

Engineers said that would allow flood water to enter and drain naturally to minimize damage to the home and its belongings.

Homeowners selected for the restructure would have an option to opt in or out of the plan.

So far, only one phase of the four-phase project has been completed. That included building the Mississippi River Levee.

"This has been a real long process and the things been studied to death," Mayor Dick Greminger said. "And a lot of money has been spent on studies. And I hope this is finally the end of it and I hope we finally get somewhere after this point.”

In addition to the flood control, the Corps has created plans for a public use rec trail and parking lot along the levee.

As it stands now, the city cost to the city would be $541,250, which the mayor said has already been set aside.

Corps officials said even once the plan is approved it still could be several more years before work actually gets underway.

