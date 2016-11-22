SEMO beats UT Rio Grande Valle 83-72

The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team defeated UT Rio Grande Valle 83-72 on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Senior Antonius Cleveland led the Redhawks with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, SEMO improves to 3-2 on the season.

