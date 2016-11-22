Donated dinner planned after funeral for fallen IL soldier - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Donated dinner planned after funeral for fallen IL soldier

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Connect
Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
Connect
Iubelt's visitation was held on Tuesday (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS) Iubelt's visitation was held on Tuesday (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS)
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

Thousands of dollars worth of food and time are being donated in a local effort to remember a fallen soldier on the day of his funeral.

A dinner for family and community members of Army Private First Class Tyler Iubelt of Tamaroa, Illinois is being organized by members of the soldier’s former church following his memorial service on Wednesday.

More than 400 people are expected to visit the American Legion Post 647 in Du Quoin, Illinois after the service where some of Iubelt’s family members are expected to celebrate the life of the young soldier.

“Originally, we thought we were going to have several weeks to plan for this,” Erin Holmes of Sunfield Baptist Church said. “Late last week, we got the phone call that we only had a few days.”

Iubelt was killed in in Afghanistan on Saturday, Nov. 12 when a suicide bomber attacked a group of Americans.

Iubelt was one of four American soldiers killed in the attack, an attack which the Taliban has claimed responsibility.

To prepare for the crowd, as many as six local churches are expected to contribute food and labor.

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will be attending the funeral.

Following Iubelt’s death, a fund was created to help care for his wife and six-month-old daughter. Click here to find out how you can help.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly