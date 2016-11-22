Donated dinner planned after funeral for fallen IL soldier

Army Private First Class Tyler Iubelt’s journey home ended on Monday, November 21 in Du Quoin, Illinois with thousands of American flags lining the route.

A fallen southern Illinois soldier will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

A fallen southern Illinois soldier will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The community of Tamaroa Illinois came together to honor a fallen soldier on Thursday, November 17.

Vice President Joe Biden took part in the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base when Pfc. Tyler Iubelt returned to U.S. soil.

Thousands of dollars worth of food and time are being donated in a local effort to remember a fallen soldier on the day of his funeral.

A dinner for family and community members of Army Private First Class Tyler Iubelt of Tamaroa, Illinois is being organized by members of the soldier’s former church following his memorial service on Wednesday.

More than 400 people are expected to visit the American Legion Post 647 in Du Quoin, Illinois after the service where some of Iubelt’s family members are expected to celebrate the life of the young soldier.

“Originally, we thought we were going to have several weeks to plan for this,” Erin Holmes of Sunfield Baptist Church said. “Late last week, we got the phone call that we only had a few days.”

Iubelt was killed in in Afghanistan on Saturday, Nov. 12 when a suicide bomber attacked a group of Americans.

Iubelt was one of four American soldiers killed in the attack, an attack which the Taliban has claimed responsibility.

To prepare for the crowd, as many as six local churches are expected to contribute food and labor.

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will be attending the funeral.

Following Iubelt’s death, a fund was created to help care for his wife and six-month-old daughter. Click here to find out how you can help.

