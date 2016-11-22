Holiday shopping safety

Black Friday is quickly approaching and that means plenty of shoppers are looking for deals.

Unfortunately, it also means thieves and conman are looking for unsuspecting victims.

In Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, November 22, police said they will be out watching over shoppers on Black Friday, but there are precautions you can take on your own.

The National Crime Prevention Council offered the following tips:

Don't buy more than you can carry

Take a friend with you to help out or ask an employee to help you to your vehicle

Carry your purse close to your body and your wallet in your front pocket

Check the back seats and around the car before getting in the vehicle

Avoid putting packages where they can be seen. Put them in the trunk or take them straight home

Cape Girardeau Police Sergeant Adam Glueck said the biggest deterrent to theft is something that should be a habit.

Don't take out your credit card or checkbook until you need to pay, that way you don't accidentally show anyone your account numbers.

Finally, it can get a little crazy in the stores.

It's easy to get separated from small children.

The council suggested you talk to your children to let them know to ask a security guard for help and agree to a meeting place if you get separated.

