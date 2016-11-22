Paducah, KY woman injured in crash

A Paducah, Kentucky woman was injured in a crash on Tuesday, November 22.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at around 2:31 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Perkins Creek and Hansen Road.

They say 45-year-old Shannon Alexander of Paducah was driving westbound in a 2014 Toyota Camry.

For unknown reasons, deputies say she left the road, hit a guardrail and continued into a large creek.

Alexander's vehicle then hit a rock on the hillside of the creek, causing it to overturn and come to a rest in an eastbound direction on the other side of the creek.

According to deputies, Alexander was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed by mechanical means.

The Concord Fire Department responded to the area and freed Alexander.

She was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

