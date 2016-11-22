Marston woman escapes rollover crash with only minor injuries - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marston woman escapes rollover crash with only minor injuries

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A young New Madrid County woman was lucky enough to escape a Tuesday morning rollover crash with only minor injuries.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol online crash report, a 2013 Kia Optima driven by Darian Tindle of Marston slid off Route WW around 7:45 a.m.  The vehicle then slid off an embankment and overturned.

The report says Tindle, 18, was not wearing a seat belt. She went to Missouri Delta in Sikeston for treatment.

