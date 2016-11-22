Malden, MO girl uses beads to show support for police officer wi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Malden, MO girl uses beads to show support for police officer with cancer

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
(Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS) (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

One Heartland police officer spends most of her days trying to help others and one little girl is now flipping the script to help her.

Police officer Denise Summers just found out a few days ago that she has cancer.

Six-year-old Jaylee Brown's craft beads are bringing the community together to support the officer's fight against the disease.

"She's amazing, and she's sweet, and she protects me and she loves me," Brown said.

That's how Jaylee described her school resource officer, Denise Summers.

Summers has been trying to come to terms with her cancer diagnosis.

"It's fine, it's been uh, overwhelming experience and three days later, this little girl wants to sell beads to help," Summers said.

It started with Jaylee making beads to sell for the cause.

But when her grandmother posted it on Facebook, the response was overwhelming.

"And then I get on Facebook Sunday night when I'm fixing supper and my phone keeps going crazy and I thought what's going on in my phone and then I bring it up and I see this little precious thing here is trying to give beads for Cancer, for me," Summers said.

Officer Summers said she never expected help to come from someone so young.

"I'm telling you, I'm overwhelmed. I don't know what to say," Summers said. "I really don't I've worked in this community for 18 years I mean I love this community."

The money is going to Denise for whatever she needs to use it for.

"So, how many beads have you done now? Do I need to help you?" Summers asked. "No," Brown said.

So far Jaylee has raised more than $500 to help with the costs.

If you want to donate you can address it to Jaylee and send it to 1710 Merrit Malden, MO 63863.

