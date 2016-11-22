Salvation Army preps for Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau

Thanksgiving was two days away, but volunteers were already prepping for one, big community meal in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Salvation Army expected to serve about 2,000 meals at its annual event. There will be turkey and all the fixings, but this year the bird was cooked a little differently.

Q-Licious barbecue offered to smoke all 60 turkeys to offer guests at the dinner a different flavor than previous years.

Organizers on Tuesday, November 22 said the meal had become quite a tradition.

"It means there's hope and a place that offers love on a holiday," said Capt. Ronnie Amick with the Salvation Army. "When we've been doing it for 25-plus years, it's become a real tradition around Cape Girardeau. We have people who drive from Mississippi to eat their Thanksgiving dinner here and to volunteer here because it's been a tradition for so long."

The Salvation Army will serve lunch to anyone who's hungry from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They'll even deliver for those who are homebound.

