SIU Carbondale to hold annual holiday craft sale

The 38th annual Holiday Craft Sale will be held at Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dec. 1-3.

The sale takes place in the Art Gallery and Renaissance Room on the first floor of the university’s Student Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

You’ll find pottery, ornaments, wood crafts, wreaths, candles, jewelry, locally prepared food products, clothing and textiles, artwork, glassware, decorations, household items and a wide variety of handmade creations. The event will also feature items from SIU student groups involved in print making, blacksmithing, pottery, horticulture and more. In all, more than 75 craft vendors will be selling their unique gift items.

Admission to the sale is free and everyone is welcome. Visitors can pay and park in Lot 13, the pay station parking lot across from the Student Center, or in the decal parking lots 11 and 13A, if they have appropriate SIU parking decals or after 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 2. Parking will be free in those lots surrounding the Student Center on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Student Center Craft Shop sponsors the popular annual event.

For more information, call 618/453-3636, email craftshp@siu.edu or visit www.studentcenter.siu.edu/craftsales.

