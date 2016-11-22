WANTED: McCracken Co. deputies search for suspect involved in mu - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED: McCracken Co. deputies search for suspect involved in multiple thefts

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a male suspected of multiple thefts from vehicles.

Deputies received multiple reports on Saturday, Nov. 19 of thefts from vehicles that had occurred overnight.

The thefts all occurred near Exit 16 of I-24. It was determined in each case that the victims had forgotten to lock their vehicle. Items reported as being stolen include multiple electronics and credit cards.

Upon a preliminary investigation, detectives learned that the credit cards had been used in the Dawson Springs and Madisonville, Kentucky areas. Surveillance footage of the suspect was obtained from the business where they were used.

Anyone with any information that would lead to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at (270)-444-4719, Crime Stoppers at (270)-443-8355 or your local law enforcement agency.

