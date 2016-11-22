Sabra Dipping Co.'s recall prompts secondary recall of vegetable products

Following Sabra's recall of select products due to the potential of being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, Taylor Farms is voluntarily recalling a limited number of products that contain Sabra's recalled products.

The recalled products are labeled “Taylor Farms Veggie and Hummus Bistro Boxes” and “Schnucks Vegetable and Hummus Snack Trays,” containing Sabra Hummus Classic 2 oz. dipping cups.

No other Taylor Farms products are impacted by this recall.

(Please refer to Sabra’s recall notice for details regarding individual Sabra items and lot codes/”Best Before” dates, also located on the lid or bottom of the dipping cups.)

Product Description UPC Use By Dates Taylor Farms Veggie & Hummus Bistro Box 0 30223 01037 1 11/11/16 – 12/1/16 Schnucks Vegetable and Hummus Snack Tray 0 41318 09193 9 11/18/16 & 11/23/16

These products are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Taylor Farms has not received any reports of illnesses associated with these recalled items. The recalled products were distributed from October 30, 2016 – November 18, 2016. The grocers involved have been instructed to remove any remaining product from their shelves and to dispose of any of the remaining product in their inventory. The recalled products were distributed in 23 states, including Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. The products were also distributed in the District of Columbia.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and should dispose of the recalled products immediately.

Consumers can call 1-(855) 455-0098 between the hours of 9 am (PST) and 5 pm (PST) Monday through Friday for further information.

Consumers with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider.

