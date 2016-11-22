Jackson restaurant to provide free Thanksgiving meal

Stooges Restaurant will be providing a free Thanksgiving day meal.

The meal will be for anyone who needs one or for those who don't want to be alone on Thanksgiving.

Reservations are required and seating will be at 11:00 a.m.,noon and 1:00 p.m.

Please call (573) 204-7187 to make your reservation.

You can find Stooges Restaurant at 507 West Main Street, Jackson, Mo.

