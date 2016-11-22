Massac Co. election results final: courthouse sales tax did not - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Massac Co. election results final: courthouse sales tax did not pass

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Voters in Massac County decided they did not want to pay more in sales tax to help pay for repairs to the county courthouse.

County leaders counted the seven absentee ballots in front of a packed courtroom this afternoon.

Representatives from the democrat and republican parties signed off on the results making them official.

With the absentee votes added in, the final vote is 3,323 'No' votes to 3,321 'Yes' votes.

The 74-year-old courthouse has fallen into such disrepair that it is actually illegal for county workers to operate business in certain parts of the building for the sake of their health.

