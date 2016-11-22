State Board of Elections certifies results of KY General Election

The State Board of Elections certified the results of the Kentucky General Election on Tuesday, November 22.

The Board certified the vote totals and issued certificates to candidates who received the highest number of votes, completing the official administration process of the statewide election.

You can click here for detailed official results from GoVoteKY.com.

According to Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, approximately 1.95 million Kentuckians, 59 percent of the registered voters, cast ballots in the General Election.

As part of Kentucky law, the Office of the Attorney General will randomly select six counties for a post-election audit. The drawing was scheduled for Tuesday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.