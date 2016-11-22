Carbondale PD, SIU Athletics collecting 'Coats for Kids'

The Carbondale Police Department and Southern Illinois University Athletics will come together again this year to make sure area children stay warm this winter.

They will be collecting new coats at the SIU Arena prior to the men's and women's basketball games. They should youth sizes small to XL and they will be collecting them at the games on November 16, 17, 21, 26, 29, December 3, 9, 10 and 11.

The donations will benefit the Carbondale Police Department's Community Christmas Store.

At the games, head to the east lobby on the concourse.

At the police department, look for the donation box in the lobby.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.