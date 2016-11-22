3 Cape Girardeau entrepreneurs win Delta Challenge

Three entrepreneurs from Cape Girardeau are being recognized for their business ideas.

Ann Butler, Mark Rigdon, and Chris Carnell won the Delta Entrepreneur Network's Delta Challenge, hosted by Codefi.

Butler is the mind behind Edible Education, an initiative that aims to teach kids to cook healthy foods. She won for 'Edible Education's Kitchen a la Cart.' It's a mobile teaching kitchen for schools, hospitals, wellness centers, libraries, and dieticians to use for hands-on culinary lessons.

Rigdon launched My Veggie Chef which is a delivery service that offers frozen, plant-based meals. Each week, subscribers receive five meal kits that include four servings.

Carnell created Auto Cosmetic Tech, an online service that connects vehicle owners with mobile technician vendors that specialize in cosmetic repairs like paintless dent repair and vinyl restoration.

"These entrepreneurs represent some of the best the Delta has to offer. They are converting what makes our part of the world great – our people, our culture, and our history – into successful business ideas and opportunities. As the Delta Entrepreneurship Network grows, I am excited to work with this new class of fellows to strengthen entrepreneurial development in the region and build a robust ecosystem of talented business leaders," DRA Chairman Chris Masingill said.

As winners of the competition, the entrepreneurs will get access to trainings and business development resources, have the opportunity to take part in regional mentoring and networking, and attend the 2017 New Orleans Entrepreneur week.

You can find out more about the Delta Regional Authority here.

