Police: transit bus driver ran red light, 3 hurt in crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash this morning in Paducah.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the corner of 21st and Kentucky Avenue.

According to police, there were a total of four vehicles involved including a Paducah Area Transit Service bus.

Witnesses told investigators the bus, driven by Vernon Gary, ran a red light on 21st Street at Kentucky Avenue.

The bus was hit by a Dodge Charger driving west on Kentucky Avenue.

That's when the bus flipped onto its side and slid into a Nissan Altima headed northbound on 21st Street waiting to turn.

The impact of that collision sent the car into a Honda Civic that was in the next lane.

Gary, a passenger on the bus, and the driver of the Dodge charger all went to area hospitals for treatment.

The intersection was closed for an hour as crews worked the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.