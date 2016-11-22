Carbondale dance company to present 'In Concert'

The Southern Illinois Dance Company will celebrate its annual fall dance presentation bringing in contemporary jazz, tap, hip-hop and more.

It will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Furr Auditorium in Pulliam Hall.

SIDC has been a Registered Student Organization at Southern Illinois University for more than 30 years.

"What do an engineer, a Chancellor's Scholar, an SIU professor, and majors in economics, business management, sports administration, social work, accounting and biological sciences have in common?" Lori Merrill-Fink, the company's new artistic director, asks. "They are all choreographers for the Southern Illinois Dance Company."

Audience members can expect variety of styles from solo performances, duets and music selections from Rihanna, X Ambassadors, Michael Buble, Dexter Britain, and Lukas Graham.

Tickets are $10 for general admission.

Student and senior citizen tickets are available for $6 and tickets for children 15 and under are $5.

