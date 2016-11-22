Carbondale dance company to present 'In Concert' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale dance company to present 'In Concert'

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois Dance Company will celebrate its annual fall dance presentation bringing in contemporary jazz, tap, hip-hop and more.

It will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Furr Auditorium in Pulliam Hall.

SIDC has been a Registered Student Organization at Southern Illinois University for more than 30 years.

"What do an engineer, a Chancellor's Scholar, an SIU professor, and majors in economics, business management, sports administration, social work, accounting and biological sciences have in common?" Lori Merrill-Fink, the company's new artistic director, asks. "They are all choreographers for the Southern Illinois Dance Company." 

Audience members can expect variety of styles from solo performances, duets and music selections from Rihanna, X Ambassadors, Michael Buble, Dexter Britain, and Lukas Graham.

Tickets are $10 for general admission.

Student and senior citizen tickets are available for $6 and tickets for children 15 and under are $5.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly