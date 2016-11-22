November 23 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

November 23 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
She starred as Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel.  That would launch a very successful recording career which has included hits like Party in the U.S.A., Can't Be Tamed and Wrecking Ball.  Miley Cyrus is 24 today.

Her birth name is Nicole Polizzi. But when she became a star on MTV's reality series Jersey Shore she was known as Snooki and she's 29 today.

He's a comedian and TV host who's best known for The Talking Dead a companion show which airs immediately following new episodes of AMC's zombie drama The Walking Dead.  Chris Hardwick is 45 today.

She's a TV personality who worked at ESPN before becoming one of the hosts of ABC's Good Morning America.  Robin Roberts is 56 today.

