Beatles Feel Fine in 1964

How about a little Beatles' history on this 23rd day of November.

It was on this date in 1964 the group released the single I Feel Fine. The song would shoot straight to number becoming the Fab Four's sixth chart topping single of the year. That remains an all-time record. It's also notable for the use of audio feedback as a recording effect. The song begins with feedback from John Lennon's guitar.

The "B" side of I Feel Fine was She's a Woman which would also become a hit, reaching number four on the pop charts. It was the group's 11th top ten hit of 1964, another all time record which still stands today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.