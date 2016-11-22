Beatles Feel Fine in 1964 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Beatles Feel Fine in 1964

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
How about a little Beatles' history on this 23rd day of November.

 It was on this date in 1964 the group released the single I Feel Fine.  The song would shoot straight to number becoming the Fab Four's sixth chart topping single of the year.  That remains an all-time record.  It's also notable for the use of audio feedback as a recording effect.  The song begins with feedback from John Lennon's guitar.  

The "B" side of I Feel Fine was She's a Woman which would also become a hit, reaching number four on the pop charts. It was the group's 11th top ten hit of 1964, another all time record which still stands today.

