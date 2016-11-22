ALL CLEAR: I-57 near Bertrand, MO open after semi overturned

A crash impacted traffic early Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 at the Mississippi and New Madrid County line.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer overturned in the southbound lane of I-57 around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning near Bertrand.

Crews with the Missouri State Highway Patrol diverting drivers in the southbound lanes onto Hwy. 62 at mile marker 4.

Witnesses say the crash caused traffic to moving slowly in the area.

At 7:45, the highway patrol says I-57 was all clear.

No word yet if there were any injuries.

