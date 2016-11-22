FIRST ALERT: Cool, dry morning to change by sunset. Brian Alworth is tracking rain. OPEN APP to see when you'll need an umbrella

It is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland can expect a cool, dry Tuesday, but changes are on the way. Waking up temps will be in the 30s, and we’ll warm up to the upper 50s by this afternoon. Then comes the rain. Brian is tracking bands of showers moving in after sunset and continuing through the night into tomorrow morning. FIRST ALERT: If you’re planning on starting your Thanksgiving road trip in the morning, you’re going to see wet roads and rain. Stick with KFVS12 for the latest travel forecast.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: Five children died and 24 were taken to local hospitals in a school bus crash in Chattanooga Monday. Police say the bus driver, 24-year-old Johnthony Walker, was arrested and charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Showing support: Hundreds gathered and marched to show their support after a St. Louis police officer was shot in the line of duty in South City. People marched from the officer’s church, St. Gabriel, through south St. Louis, ending at the spot where the 46-year-old police officer was shot in an ambush.

Behind bars: A Missouri brother and sister are behind bars in Tennessee, both are accused of leading police on a wild chase through two states and multiple heartland counties. We'll show you what happened on the Breakfast Show.

Remembering a life: Visitation for Private First Class Tyler Iubelt is set for today at the Searby Funeral Home in DuQuoin. Friends may call during that time.

Oh Christmas Tree: The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making its way from Idaho to Washington, D.C. You can see it in person today in Paducah where there will be a large community event to showcase the tree.

