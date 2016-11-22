A Full Stocking for Children - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A Full Stocking for Children

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Egyptian Board of Realtors is raising money to provide "A Full Stocking for the Children" in the Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless (S.I.C.H.) for the second year in a row.

32 families are in the program, many of them homeless.

These families are working to improve their housing situation and often don't have the extra money to buy Christmas gifts.

The Egyptian Board of Realtors hopes to fill the void by raising enough money so that each family can provide a full stocking for their children.

Donations are being accepted now through December 5, 2016.

Donation cans are in participating real estate offices in 27 southern Illinois counties.

You can also mail your contribution to 1306 N. Atchison Suite A, Marion, IL 62959.  Make checks payable to S.I.C.H.  For more information contact the Egyptian Board of Realtors at (618) 364-0046.

