Carbondale City Hall Holiday Hours

Carbondale city offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

Refuse and Recycling for this week will run on regular schedules.

However, Thursday's regular refuse and recycling route will be collected on Friday. Bag and bundle landscape waste will only be collected on Wednesday this week.

