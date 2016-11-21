Thanksgiving travel expected to be high, MSHP planning for incre - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thanksgiving travel expected to be high, MSHP planning for increased workload

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

If you're hitting the road this Thanksgiving weekend you're not alone.

AAA expects 43.5 million Americans to be on the roads and highways this week.

That's the highest number of travelers since 2007.

And with that means an increased workload for law enforcement agencies like the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say Thanksgiving is the busiest of all travel holidays on the highways.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have troopers assigned every 20 miles on interstates in Missouri.

For the Heartland that includes I-55 and I-57.

Troopers say they will be out not only to enforce the law but also to be able to quickly assist stranded motorists.

"A lot of them, people run out of fuel, don't pay attention, they get distracted in the car with kids or things like that or the vehicle is not ready to on a long trip to grandma's," Sgt. Clark Parrott said.

Parrott recommends everyone give their cars a look over including checking oil levels and tire pressure before traveling this weekend.

Those on road can also expect to pay a little less at the pump.

National average gas prices are the lowest they've been on Thanksgiving weekend since 2008.

