Thousands of flags honor Heartland fallen soldier

Army Private First Class Tyler Iubelt’s journey home ended on Monday, November 21 in Du Quoin, Illinois with thousands of American flags lining the route.

Iubelt landed at Scott Air Force Base that morning, and would eventually arrive in Perry County as part of a motorcade.

Friends and family spent hours erecting the flags along Route 51 between the funeral home chosen by Iubelt’s family, and the cemetery a few miles away where he would be buried.

“It just shows how much he really was loved, he was,” said former Tamaroa Grade School classmate Kelsey Lamke on Monday. “He was a good kid, and I just can't believe he's gone.”

Residents stood along the highway to watch the procession, including the current student body of the school.

The flags are the same ones which have been used to honor fellow soldiers throughout much of the Midwest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.