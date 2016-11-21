Sister in brother/sister duo who led authorities on chase across state lines faces attempted murder charges

A Missouri brother and sister are accused of leading authorities on a chase through multiple states.

Octavia R. McNeal now faces two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer in connection to that chase.

She already faced charges of fleeing and evading police - first degree (motor vehicle) and five counts of wanton endangerment - first degree.

Her brother, Oscar D. McNeal, also faces charges of fleeing and evading police - first degree (motor vehicle), eight counts of wanton endangerment - first degree and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers tried to stop a 2016 Toyota Camry at around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, November 21 for a traffic violation on Interstate 24 eastbound near the 44 mile marker.

Troopers say the male driver of the Camry failed to yield and a chase began.

During the chase, they say a woman driving a maroon 2012 Kia came up behind them and tried to keep them from following the Camry. At one point, troopers say the woman tried to run them off the road.

The chase continued eastbound on I-24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties.

In Trigg County, troopers and sheriff's deputies were able to deploy stop sticks on the Camry and it came to a stop near the 66 mile marker on I-24.

According to troopers, the man then bailed from the car and jumped into the driver seat of the second vehicle while the woman moved to the passenger seat and they sped off again, still going eastbound.

The chase continued into Christian County and then into Tennessee where Tennessee Highway Patrol joined.

THP deployed stop sticks on the maroon Kia and forced it to a stop.

According to troopers, the man bailed out of this vehicle and fled into the wood line before being caught by THP.

Secondary units secured the silver Camry and found three passengers in the vehicle, including two teenagers.

When more officers arrived at the Kia, they found four juvenile children, all toddlers, which had been left in the car when the man fled.

Oscar D. McNeal, 23, of St. Louis, Mo., and his sister Octavia R. McNeal, 22, of St. Robert, Mo., were arrested in Tennessee and face multiple charges in that state.

According to Kentucky troopers, Oscar McNeal was in possession of a handgun.

They say small baggies of suspected cocaine and cash were also found in the vehicle.

Warrants were obtained for both and authorities will be pursuing extradition once THP has resolved their charges.

They were taken to the Montgomery County, Tenn. jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

