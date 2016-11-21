Crews respond to fire on Lorimier, Bellevue in Cape Girardeau, MO

Crews responded to a fire at a building on Lorimier and Bellevue in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday evening, November 21.

By around 6:15 p.m. the fire appeared to be out.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the fire started in the furnace room.

There was some smoke damage to the building but no one was hurt.

They say the fire was contained quickly.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.