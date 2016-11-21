Petition to support chickens in Cape Girardeau city limits gains steam

Bard hopes that with a strong show of support this time the vote can swing in favor of foul. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

Bard loved having the fresh eggs every day. Up to 150 each month. (Source: Andrew Bard)

Bard started two petitions. One online and one on paper. Between them both he has over 500 signatures. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

His chickens were fine until nuisance workers stumbled upon his coop. (Source: Andrew Bard)

One Cape Girardeau man is hoping to get the city to allow chickens within city limits and hundreds of locals agree. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)

You may like to eat chicken, but would you like one living next door?

One Cape Girardeau man is hoping to make that happen and hundreds of locals agree.

Andrew Bard said he is overwhelmed with how many people are signing his petition, and hopes the city council will consider allowing chickens in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau resident Andrew Bard wasn't supposed to have chickens in his backyard.

"I got the chickens in July after asking all my neighbors if they were okay with it," Bard said.

Bard loved having the fresh eggs every day. Up to 150 each month.

He used to have six birds in his backyard.

"I lost three in a raccoon attack."

Those three were fine until nuisance workers stumbled upon his coop.

"I was told three weeks ago, four weeks ago, to get rid of them," Bard said.

When they had to go, Bard sent the chickens to live on a farm.

"The city was really nice about it. They were very polite, very nice," Bard said.

But now, he'd like his chickens back.

"They got an ordinance to follow, that's fine, and I now I got an ordinance to change," Bard said.

Bard started two petitions. One online and one on paper. Between them both, he has more than 500 signatures.

He is planning to present the findings to the city council in December.

This is something City Manager Scott Meyer said has come up in the past.

"The council considered it, and actually it ended up being voted down four to three so it was a close vote," Meyer said.

The current city ordinance says the birds aren't allowed in city limits.

"Columbia's had it for over five years now. They've had no issues. It worked really well," Bard said.

It allows up to six chickens, no roosters, and has specific housing and coop guidelines.

Bard hopes that with a strong show of support this time the vote can swing in favor of foul.

"This is just a – I want the council members to know that there's enough people out there that support this that we're a significant part of the population," Bard said.

Meyer said it's important for residents to get involved and let the council know what they want either way.

"They'll weigh those views back and forth and come up with a direction for the city," Meyer said.

The petition will be presented to the city council on December 5.

If you would like to sign Bard's petition you can follow this link.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.