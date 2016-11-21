Carbondale woman pleads guilty to murder of Mt. Vernon woman

A woman has been charged with murder and concealing a homicidal death in connection with the death of a woman whose burned remains were found in August.

A woman has been charged with murder and concealing a homicidal death in connection with the death of a woman whose burned remains were found in August.

Carbondale woman charged with murder in connection to woman's body found in trash can

Carbondale woman charged with murder in connection to woman's body found in trash can

A Carbondale woman has pleaded guilty to murder in connection to the death of a Mount Vernon woman.

According to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr, Lauren Stinde, 23, entered that plea in court today.

The burnt remains of Robin Stief were found in a wooded area in the 900 block of East Main Street on Aug. 30.

Investigators soon learned that Stief had recently made contact with Stinde.

Carr said Stinde admitted to hitting Stief in the head with a hammer before strangling and suffocating her.

Stinde faces at least 20 years in prison.

Carr also filed charges of first degree murder against Tiesha Anderson and Robert Dennis today. They are also charged with concealment of a homicidal death.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.