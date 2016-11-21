Carbondale woman pleads guilty to murder of Mt. Vernon woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale woman pleads guilty to murder of Mt. Vernon woman

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Lauren Stinde (Source: Jackson County Jail) Lauren Stinde (Source: Jackson County Jail)
Tiesha Anderson (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Tiesha Anderson (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
Robert Dennis (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department) Robert Dennis (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale woman has pleaded guilty to murder in connection to the death of a Mount Vernon woman.

According to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr, Lauren Stinde, 23, entered that plea in court today.

The burnt remains of Robin Stief were found in a wooded area in the 900 block of East Main Street on Aug. 30.

Investigators soon learned that Stief had recently made contact with Stinde.

Carr said Stinde admitted to hitting Stief in the head with a hammer before strangling and suffocating her.

Stinde faces at least 20 years in prison.

Carr also filed charges of first degree murder against Tiesha Anderson and Robert Dennis today. They are also charged with concealment of a homicidal death.

