Fallen southern Illinois soldier honored by Vice President Biden

Vice President Joe Biden and other dignitaries salute as Pfc. Tyler Iubelt of Tamaroa, Ill. returns to U.S. soil. (Source: U.S. Air Force) Vice President Joe Biden and other dignitaries salute as Pfc. Tyler Iubelt of Tamaroa, Ill. returns to U.S. soil. (Source: U.S. Air Force)
Vice President Joe Biden took part in the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base when Pfc. Tyler Iubelt returned to U.S. soil.

Iubelt, 20, of Tamaroa was killed in action of Nov. 12.

Vice President Biden was one of eight people on hand when a U.S. Army carry team transferred the remains of Iubelt on Nov. 15.

He will be laid to rest in Du Quoin on Nov. 23.

According to the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, "The dignified transfer is not a ceremony; rather, it is a solemn movement of the transfer case by a carry team of military personnel from the fallen member's respective service."

A spokesperson for Mortuary Affairs said that this is the first dignified transfer that Mr. Biden has attended since the Secretary of Defense announced in 2009 that the media would be allowed access to cover dignified transfers.

It is the Department of Defense's policy to return the fallen to their loved ones as quickly as possible.

