Ellington, MO man wins $100K with lottery ticket on Election Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ellington, MO man wins $100K with lottery ticket on Election Day

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Missouri Lottery) (Source: Missouri Lottery)
ELLINGTON, MO (KFVS) -

Election Day on November 8 was a big day for Americans. It was an even bigger day for an Ellington, Missouri man.

When Carl Hampton, 55, went out to place his vote during his lunch break, he decided to stop at the Town and Country Supermarket on Trimmer Lane in Ellington to pick up his favorite scratchers ticket. He didn't know it would change the course of his day.

"It stopped in to buy a 'Black Pearls' Scratchers ticket before going to vote," Hampton said, recalling he has had some luck playing before. "I play this ticket a lot and have won a couple times. I won $200 awhile back."

As soon as he scratched his "Black Pearls" ticket, Hampton realized he had just won $100,000.

He immediately told a friend and then his boss so he could head up to the lottery's St. Louis regional office to claim his winnings right away.

"My boss asked me if I was coming back tomorrow," Hampton laughed. He works as an area landscaper.

Hampton said his biggest win playing the lottery was $500, but this tops them all.

"This is going to be quite the blessing," he said.

Hampton plans to use the $100,000 to first fix up his "place."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly