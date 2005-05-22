Emerson Talks Social Security

PORTAGEVILLE, MO -- The goal of social security is to provide a safety net for people, so it's no surprise that just about everyone has an opinion on how the program should be handled.

Saturday afternoon, Missouri Congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson held a town hall forum to discuss social security with people from around Missouri's eighth congressional district. The debate centered around the future of social security

People from several southeast Missouri counties turned up to hear what the congresswoman had to say and also give their opinion. Emerson says, the debate needs to be decided in a bi-partisan fashion.

More than 100 people showed up at the forum.

