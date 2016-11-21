Some Heinz gravy recalled, might be mislabeled

If you or someone in your family have an allergy to milk or soy, you need to check your gravy jars.

About 500 cases of Heinz HomeStyle Bistro Au Jus Gravy are voluntarily being recalled because they may be mislabeled as Heinz Pork Gravy.

The Au Jus Gravy contains milk and soy, so anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to either ingredient may have an allergic reaction if they eat it.

There have been no complaints or illnesses reported with the products under recall.

For Retailers: Heinz HomeStyle Gravy Bistro Au Jus with a best by date of 12/28/2017 (Cases of 12oz glass jar)

For Consumers: Heinz HomeStyle Gravy Pork with a best by date of 12/28/2017 (individual packages; 12 oz glass jar)

If you have the affected gravy, you should return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Heinz at 1-866-572-3808.

