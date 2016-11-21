Restricted parking during Cape Girardeau's Christmas parade - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Restricted parking during Cape Girardeau's Christmas parade

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Downtown Merchant's Parade in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 and there will be some restricted parking.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced that starting at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27 parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; on Main Street from Park Drive to William Street; on North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; on Parkview from Perry Avenue to North West End Boulevard and the entire area within Capaha Park.

Signs and other traffic control devices will be placed in the above locations.

According to police, parking will be restored on the city streets immediately following the parade.

Vehicles parked after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 will be towed from the street at the owner's expense.

Police say these precautions are being taken for the safety of the spectators and those participating in the Christmas Parade.

The parade is scheduled to start at dusk, approximately 5 p.m., on Sunday, November 27.

The floats will start their route at Capaha Park and travel down Broadway, then turn onto Main Street and end outside of Hutson's Fine Furniture.

Spectators are invited to line the route and celebrate 25 years of Lights on Parade.

If there are changes to the schedule due to inclement weather, you can click here to check on the Old Town Cape website or follow them on Facebook here.

