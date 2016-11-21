BBB: Homeowners, businesses beware of contractor

The Luxus Group's billboard in Cape Girardeau. (Source: The Better Business Bureau)

The Better Business Bureau has a warning for homeowners and businesses in the Cape Girardeau area.

According to the agency, Ray Crum, the man who operates The Lexus Group and Storm Renovators of Cape Girardeau, plead guilty to a charge of felony theft in 2014 for stealing money from a Colorado materials supplier and two consumers.

Crum advertises that he also does roofing and remodeling work in the St. Louis area.

The BBB reports there were more than a dozen complaints from consumers in Colorado in 2013 who said they paid Crum for work that was either poorly done or not done at all.

Crum faces a possible prison sentence of four to 12 years in prison unless he makes full restitution, according to the BBB.

You can read more about the case and tips for hiring a reputable contractor here.

