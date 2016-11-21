Man arrested in Weakley Co. for stealing weapons, 4 Wheelers

A man from Trenton, Tennessee is behind bars, accused of stealing four wheelers and guns.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Office, two four wheelers were reported stolen earlier this month.

Captain Randall McGowan said they were recovered from houses between Dyer and Dyersburg.

James Russell Pipkin, 48, was arrested on Nov. 15 on charges of aggravated burglary, theft of property over one thousand dollars, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pipkin may face more charges because he is a convicted felon who was in possession of a firearm.

