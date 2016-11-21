MoDOT names winners of the 13th Annual Bridge Building Competition

High school students from all around southeast Missouri put their bridge building skills to the test on Thursday, Nov. 17 at MoDOT's 13th Annual Bridge Building Competition.

The students were challenged to build the most effective bridge using only 15 pieces of balsa wood, thread and glue.

Oak Ridge, Ste. Genevieve and Chaffee High Schools received first, second, and third place respectively for best overall performance.

Each school received cash prizes donated by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri.

Five students were recognized for building the lightest bridges that carried the heaviest loads. The winners are as follows: first place, Hyland McCarroll from Oak Ridge; second place, Anna Probst from Ste. Genevieve; third place, Jordan Weibrecht from Ste. Genevieve; fourth place, Jarett Seabaugh from Oak Ridge; and fifth place, Daniel Vaeth from Ste. Genevieve.

Other awards included the most aesthetic bridge, presented to Steven Masterson from Oak Ridge, and the computer-based electronic bridge award, presented to Morgan Merrill from Sikeston High School.

Prize donations and supply sponsorships were made possible by the following businesses and organizations: SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri, Cape West 14 Cine, Three Rivers Community College, Cape Area Engineers Club, Southeast Physics & Engineering Club, Southeast Chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, Papa John’s, Pepsi Mid-America and the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety.

MoDOT also partnered with Arkansas State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology, University of Missouri-Columbia (Mizzou) and Southern Illinois University of Carbondale to offer seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Southeast Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety attended the competition to discuss the importance of buckling-up with the Seat Belt Convincer, which simulates how it feels to be in a traffic crash. In addition, an obstacle course helped simulate the dangers of drinking and driving.

For more information, please contact Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark at (573) 472-5294, Senior Highway Designer Gretchen Hanks at (573) 472-5295 or MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888 ASK MODOT (275-6636).

