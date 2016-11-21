Suspicious mobile home fire under investigation in Miner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspicious mobile home fire under investigation in Miner

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Jason Williams/cNews) (Source: Jason Williams/cNews)
MINER, MO (KFVS) -

A suspicious mobile home fire is under investigation in Miner, Missouri.

According to Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs, firefighters were dispatched around 4:20 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at Hinton Park off US 62.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the home is a total loss.

Griggs said the fire is suspicious.

The mobile home was vacant, and had no utilities running to it.

The fire marshal was called to investigate.

Griggs says police and the Miner Fire Department are assisting with the investigation.

