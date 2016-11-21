Murphysboro man accused of stealing $25,000 worth of property

A Murphysboro man is behind bars after allegedly stealing $25,000 worth of property from a Murphysboro business.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Dallas Road on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Investigators found the stolen property that was taken during two separate burglaries at a business on Locust Street in July.

Loren Scott Reiman, 51, faces two counts of burglary.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.