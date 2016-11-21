Police say 'no threat' at Dexter High School, investigation underway

A police investigation is underway at Dexter High School.

According to Dexter Police, the investigation deals with some comments made on social media.

Police say the juvenile who made the comments has been detained.

As of 9:30 a.m., police say there was no threat to students at school.

Assistant Superintendent Gavin Miller says school is in session, classes will go on as normal.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority," Miller said.

