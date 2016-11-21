3-hurt in roll-over crash in Stoddard Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3-hurt in roll-over crash in Stoddard Co.

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
A roll-over crash in Stoddard Co. sends three to the hospital on Sunday.

It happened around 12:33 p.m. on U.S. 60 about one-mile east of Route AH.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Morgan Shaw of Sikeston was driving eastbound and the car for some unknown reason went off the left side of the road.

This caused the car to flip and throw two people out of the vehicle.

Shaw was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with moderate injuries.

Shaw’s two passengers were seriously hurt in the crash.

According to troopers the passengers were 23-year-old Derek Masters of Sikeston, who was flown to St. Francis Medical Center, and  23-year-old Jerricah Witmore of Chaffee, who was flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Troopers report that no one in the car was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and the car was totaled.

