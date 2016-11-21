This week in country music: 1968 Okie from Muskogee - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
This morning we're traveling back to 1969.

This week in '69 was like a who's who of performers at the top of Billboard Magazine's Country chart.

At number five was Conway Twitty with To See My Angel Cry. The song was Twitty's 3rd number one hit on the country charts.

In the number four spot was Back in the Arms of Love by Jack Greene. Billboard Magazine ranks Greene who was nicknamed the "Jolly Greene Giant" as one of the top 100 most played artists of all time. 

At number three was Glen Campbell with Try A Little Kindness. The song also enjoyed trips up the Adult Contemporary and Pop charts.

Jerry Lee Lewis was at number two with She Even Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye. The song was The Killer's seventh straight top ten country hit and helped solidify him as a country music star.

And in the top spot was a signature song for Merle Haggard and his band The Strangers. Haggard wrote Okie from Muskogee 
after watching Vietnam war protests. Many consider the song a redneck anthem.  In 1970, it was named Song of the Year at the CMA awards.  It also led to Haggard winning Entertainer of the Year.  

