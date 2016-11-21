November 22 celebrity birthdays

The morning birthday list has an Avengers theme.

She stars as the Black Widow in the Avengers and Captain America movies. Her other movies include Lost in Translation, We Bought a Zoo and Under the Skin. Scarlett Johansson is 32 today.

He played the Hulk in the original Avengers movie and its sequel Age of Ultron. Up next for the Hulk is an appearance in the new Thor movie due out next year. Mark Ruffalo is 49 today.

She earned the nickname "Scream Queen" after starring in the original version of Halloween. She followed that up with appearances in Halloween 2, Prom Night and The Fog. Jamie Lee Curtis is 58 today.

She's a women's tennis icon who won 39 Grand Slam titles. She's also known for the 1973 "Battle of the Sexes" match where she defeated Bobby Riggs. Billie Jean King is 73 today.

