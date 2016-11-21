A closer at what is making headlines during the Breakfast Show 11/21

It is Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Break out the hat, or at least the gloves, the Heartland will wake up to a cold, frosty morning on this Monday. Waking up temps will be in the 20s. By this afternoon it will warm up to the mid-50s. Brian is tracking a dry and cool Thanksgiving, but FIRST ALERT rain may make the biggest travel day of the year (Wednesday) tricky.

Making Headlines:

Ambush-style attack: Police shot and killed a man wanted for injuring a St. Louis officer on Sunday. Officials say the suspect fired at officers once again before he was killed. This comes after the same suspect shot a police sergeant twice in face in South City Sunday night around 7 p.m.

Under investigation: A Gladstone, MO police officer has non-life threatening injuries after being shot Sunday evening. A suspect was also shot at the scene and has been declared deceased.

Fatal shooting: A San Antonio police officer writing out a traffic ticket to a motorist was shot to death in his squad car Sunday outside police headquarters by another driver who pulled up from behind, authorities said. San Antonio police Chief William McManus identified the officer as Detective Benjamin Marconi, 50, a 20-year veteran of the force.

Never Forgotten: The body of a fallen southern IL soldier will be returned home to Tamaroa on Monday. Pfc. Tyler Iubelt was killed Saturday, Nov. 12 while deployed in Afghanistan. The remains of Iubelt will first arrive at Scott Air Force Base today around 10 a.m.

